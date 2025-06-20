Iran refuses any negotiations until end of hostilities

20 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel stopped the attacks.

He emphasized that as long as Israeli attacks continue, there will be “no talks with anyone.” According to him, Tehran has received multiple “serious” U.S. messages requesting negotiations.

"Under the current circumstances, we do not wish to engage in talks with anyone... The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue," Araghchi said.

Yesterday, the Iranian diplomat confirmed he will meet with his counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany in Geneva on June 20.

Reuters reported that Araqchi and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas have spoken by phone several times.