Netanyahu: Israel’s operation not aimed at Iran's regime change

20 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s operation in Iran does not aim to overthrow the country’s regime but could lead to such a result, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the Kan state broadcaster.

"The primary goal is to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat. Secondly, the threat of ballistic missiles also needs to be eliminated. Meanwhile, it is clear that the Iranian regime will be unstable. It (regime change) is not a goal but it could be the result," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to the Israeli PM, this is "the Iranian people’s business."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack.