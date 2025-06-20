Russia and Kazakhstan sign documents on first NPP in republic

20 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rosatom and the Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy have signed documents on the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The indicative roadmap for 2025-2027 on the first NPP in Kazakhstan has been signed by director general of the Russian atomic energy corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev.

Kazakhstan had earlier selected Rosatom as the leader of an international consortium tasked with building a large-capacity nuclear power plant in the country.