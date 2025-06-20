Israel intends to step up strikes on Iran - report

20 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to intensify strikes on Iran, including efforts aimed at "destabilizing the regime".

Katz ordered increased attacks on government facilities in the Islamic republic to "destabilize the regime and enhance deterrence against rocket attacks on Israel’s home front," the Ynet news website reported.

The minister emphasized that the campaign coincides with "continued strikes on [nuclear] facilities and scientists in order to hamper Iran’s nuclear program."

The directive to escalate attacks on Iranian government targets followed a meeting of Israel’s top security officials, Ynet noted.