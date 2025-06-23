EU wants to adopt new sanctions against Russia by the end of the week

23 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union expects to adopt the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the end of the week, the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said.

She made the corresponding statement at a press conference following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the community member states held today.

"The 18th package will be adopted by the end of the week,”

– Kaja Kallas said.