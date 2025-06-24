Lavrov: too early to make conclusions about Iran-Israeli ceasefire

24 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

It is too early to draw final conclusions after U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about reaching an agreement on a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but Moscow would welcome such a development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We would only welcome it if such an agreement does exist. But after its announcement there were reports of an exchange of blows between Israel and Iran, so let's not make any hasty conclusions based on fragmentary reports. We are for peace," Lavrov said.

He emphasized that Russia has already presented its proposals for resolving the Middle East crisis through confidential discussions with the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The sides responded positively, according to him, but no concrete steps toward implementation have followed.

While he preferred not to disclose the details at this stage, the diplomat indicated that the proposals aimed to address the core disagreements, particularly regarding the U.S. and Israel’s efforts to reach an agreement by infringing upon Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

Kremlin's reaction

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, turn, also said that Russia welcomes a ceasefire between Iran and Israel if it has been achieved in reality.

"If the parties have managed to achieve a ceasefire indeed, this can only be welcomed. This is what Russia has called for since the very start of that conflict. Therefore, this can and should be welcomed," Peskov said.

He expressed hope this will be a sustainable ceasefire.

The Kremlin spokesman has dismissed allegations that Russia did not appropriately support Iran, suggesting that such assertions were aimed at causing damage to relations between Moscow and Tehran.