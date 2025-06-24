Iran guaranteed continuity of its nuclear program in advance

24 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

IRI has provided for a number of measures that will allow the Iranian nuclear program to be continued, despite the strikes carried out by Israel and the United States.

Iran’s nuclear program will not be interrupted, Vice President of the Islamic Republic, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammed Eslami, said.

According to him, the Iranian authorities have developed and implemented measures in advance that will allow the IRI nuclear program to be continued.

Eslami specified that Iranian specialists are currently assessing how damaged are Iranian nuclear facilities. The Deputy Prime Minister added that a program for their restoration has already been developed.