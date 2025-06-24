Campaign against Iran is not over, IDF says

24 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF

Israel is preparing for a new phase of the fight against Iran, but for the moment, the country's army will return to tasks in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli General Staff announced a new phase of the military operation against Iran, but its implementation has been postponed due to the need to focus on Gaza, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said.

"We have completed an important stage, but the campaign against Iran is not over. We are entering a new stage based on the achievements of the current one,”

– Eyal Zamir said.

Meantime in Israel, amid the ceasefire with Iran, restrictions in the rear have been lifted.