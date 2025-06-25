Ilham Aliyev recalls Armenia's war crimes

25 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is a war criminal state, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the '8 November' Power Plant in Mingachevir.

"Armenia, which committed the Khojaly genocide and destroyed our settlements during the occupation, also shelled Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, and many settlements located quite far from the conflict zone during the Second Karabakh War. Armenia is a war criminal state," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan's lands were under occupation for many years.

"During the Second Karabakh War, Armenia not only deliberately kept our cities, villages, and residential areas under fire but also did not forget to fire its missiles here to Mingachevir – if it is possible to say so. The goal of this was to paralyze our energy infrastructure," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, even before the Second Karabakh War, Armenia, which used several methods to threaten them, including the bombing of Mingachevir, destroying the dam here, and disabling the Mingachevir Power Plant.

The shells and long-range missiles that fell here, in this area, are clear evidence of that, the head of state stressed.