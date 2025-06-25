Iran to continue uranium enrichment - source

25 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will continue uranium enrichment, a source in the country's security sector said, RIA Novosti reported.

"The process of uranium enrichment will continue - this is a red line for Tehran, despite the inflicted damage. Any negotiation process must be based on the recognition of Iran's legitimate right to enrichment," the source said.

U.S. forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites on Saturday. U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities had been completely and "totally obliterated".

But an early intelligence assessment indicated that the U.S. military strikes did not destroy the core components of Tehran's nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, CNN reported.