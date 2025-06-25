How many people detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel?

25 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian law enforcement officials have detained over 700 individuals suspected of collaborating with the Israeli security services since tensions escalated on June 13, the Fars news agency reported.

“Since the beginning of Israel’s attack on Iran, the Zionist regime’s spy network has been highly active in the country; Iranian intelligence and security forces managed to arrest more than 700 of them within 12 days,” Fars reported.

Most of the detentions took place in the Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan Provinces.