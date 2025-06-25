Internet access restored in Iran

25 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran reported the full restoration of Internet access. Previously, it was limited due to Israeli attacks.

Internet access is restored in Iran, the Minister of Information and Communications Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sattar Hashemi said addressing the citizens of the country.

He reported that simultaneously with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, cyberattacks began on various sectors of the country, due to which Internet access had to be limited.

As the situation in Iran stabilizes, Internet access is being restored, the minister emphasized. He also apologized to citizens and workers in sectors that suffered significant losses due to the suspension of Internet-related activities.