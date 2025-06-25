25 Jun. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian President will participate in the BRICS summit via video link. The head of the foreign policy department will go to Brazil instead of him.

The Russian President will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit via video link, the head of state’s aide Yuriy Ushakov informed.

He emphasized that the head of the Foreign Ministry will fly to Brazil instead of Vladimir Putin.

“The President will participate via video link in the main events of this summit,”

– Yuriy Ushakov said.

He explained that this was due to the requirements of the ICC.