Türkiye calls for diplomacy in resolving Iranian issues

25 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Turkish state spoke in favor of resolving all issues with Iran through diplomacy. He called attempts to resolve these problems through war futile.

Issues with Iran can only be resolved through diplomacy. The relevant statement was made by the President of Türkiye on June 25.

Speaking at a press conference organized following the NATO summit in The Hague, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan drew attention to the fact that nothing can be achieved through war and destruction.

“A sustainable settlement of issues with Iran is possible through diplomacy and negotiations. Nothing can be achieved through war and destruction,”

– the head of the Turkish state said.