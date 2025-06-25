Rosaviatsiya extends Israel flight ban

25 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The ban on flights to Israel was extended for Russian airlines. The flight bans to Middle Eastern countries were adjusted by Rosaviatsiya.

Rosaviatsiya announced an extension of the ban on night flights to Israel for Russian air carriers. The agency clarified that the previously introduced restrictions are in force until July 12.

The flights to Israel are prohibited from 1:00 to 7:00 Moscow time. The decision to operate other flights should be made taking into account the recommendations.

Rosaviatsiya also updated the bans on flights in the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and Jordan. Thus, the restrictions for Russian airlines are in force until July 4.