IAEA unable to trace enriched uranium in Iran

26 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is unable to trace Iranian enriched uranium, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said.

"400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium is a serious problem. This material is stored somewhere but the agency has lost sight of it after hostilities were unleashed," Rafael Grossi said.

According to him, despite the hostilities, Iran must show the agency’s inspector where this material is placed anyway.

Commenting on the Iranian parliament’s decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, Grossi noted that "this is not a favor to the agency from Iran."

"This is a legal commitment. As long as Iran is party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, this commitment remains in force," Rafael Grossi said.

According to him, the agency’s activities in Iran should be resumed as soon as possible.