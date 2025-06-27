U.S. ambassador completes work in Moscow

27 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow Lynne Tracy has completed her work in Russia and is leaving the country, the U.S. embassy said.

"U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy is leaving Moscow. On the occasion of the departure of U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy from Moscow, we express our gratitude for her contribution based on consistent diplomacy, deep respect for Russian culture and dedicated service to the American people," the statement reads.

Tracy arrived in Moscow and assumed her duties in Moscow in January, 2023.