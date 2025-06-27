Nuclear scientist killed in Iran during Israeli attack

27 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nuclear scientist Suleiman Soleimani was killed during one of Israel's attacks on Iran, the Iranian media reported.

According to the Tasnim agency, Soleimani had graduated from the Chemistry Department of the Iranian University of Science and Technology.

It was previously reported that at least 9 nuclear physicists had been killed as a result of Israeli strikes from June 13 to 24.

The escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict occurred after the Israeli Air Force attacked military and nuclear facilities in Iran on the night of June 12-13. Israel explained that it did this in order to disrupt Iran's nuclear program.

Let us recall that Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on June 24.