Iran begins talks with China on purchasing fighter jets

27 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has expressed interest in purchasing Chinese Chengdu J-10C fighter jets. Tehran has begun talks with Beijing on the possibility of purchasing combat aircraft, according to Khorasan.

It is reported that Tehran is interested in Chinese fighter jets due to their affordable cost and operational simplicity. The renewed talks come after the serious damage to the country's air defense system during the escalation with Israel.

Previous negotiations on the supply of 150 J-10C aircraft stalled due to China's demand for payment in foreign currency and sanctions against Iran.

Now China can freely purchase Iranian oil, which significantly increases the likelihood of Tehran buying aircraft, since the Islamic Republic previously offered Beijing to pay for the supply of aircraft with energy resources.

It should be noted that the export value of the J-10C is estimated at $41 million.