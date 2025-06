27 Jun. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the launch date of a new airport near Tbilisi during his parliamentary address.

"Preparatory work has already begun. Next year, we will choose a partner company and we will be able to move the airport to Vaziani by 2031",

Kobakhidze reported.

The passenger traffic of the new Tbilisi international airport will be up to 18 million people per year with a capacity 4.5 times greater than the current airport in Tbilisi.