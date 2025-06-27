Yerevan and Ankara discuss energy cooperation prospects

27 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia and the Minister of Energy of Türkiye took place in Istanbul. The Turkish Energy Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, wrote about this on his social media pages on June 27.

"In Istanbul, we met with the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Davit Khudatyan",

Alparslan Bayraktar said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Let us recall that last week, a meeting was held between the President of Türkiye and the Prime Minister of Armenia. They discussed the normalization of bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.