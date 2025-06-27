Russian President announces readiness to hold talks on Ukraine in Istanbul

27 Jun. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to hold a new round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters during a press briefing.

He noted that Moscow expresses gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his efforts to support the negotiation process with Kiev.

"We need to coordinate a place and time. I hope that the President of the Turkish Republic, Mr. Erdoğan, remains on his position to support this process. <…> We are ready to hold such a meeting in Istanbul",

Vladimir Putin said.

Let us recall that Moscow and Kiev held two rounds of talks in Istanbul. At both meetings, the head of the Russian delegation was Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.