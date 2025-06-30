U.S. warns Iran of Fordow strikes two hours in advance - McGregor

30 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States warned Iran of its intention to strike Iranian nuclear facilities two hours before the attack began, former US Defense Minister adviser and retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor said.

"Just to be clear, the United States warned the Iranians two hours prior to the bombing of their nuclear facilities that an attack was coming," Douglas Macgregor said.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian authorities did not know until the last moment that the U.S. was going to strike Iran's nuclear facilities. Trump also said that no one could have imagined that the U.S. would attack the nuclear facility in Fordow because it was considered impenetrable.