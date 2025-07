30 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel did not intend to overthrow the Iranian leadership, Avichai Edri, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, said.

He noted that the military goals such as "overthrowing the regime or something else" were never mentioned in Tel Aviv's statements.

According to the IDF spokesman, the goals defined by the military were to eliminate the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program.

Edri noted that these goals were completely clear.