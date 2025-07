30 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the official website of the championship, the organizers have changed the date of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled to take place in Baku in 2026

Originally planned to be held on September 27, the race was moved due to the celebrations of Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan on this date.

It is specified that the Grand Prix in Baku will be held on September 24, 25 and 26.

Let us remind you that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been held in Baku since 2017.