Erdoğan to arrive in Azerbaijan for Economic Cooperation Organization Summit

30 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Azerbaijan, according to media reports.

It is reported that the head of state's visit is scheduled for July 4. Erdoğan will participate in the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

It should be noted that Khankendi will host the 17th ECO summit on July 3-4, with participation expected from politicians from Iran, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and other countries in the region.

Let us recall that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Azerbaijan at the end of May, when the international airport was opened in Lachin.