1 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian will visit Azerbaijan on July 3, the Iranian embassy in Baku reported.

According to the embassy, the Iranian president will take part in the 17th summit of member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which is scheduled to be held in Khankendi.

Earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev invited his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to the ECO summit to be held in Azerbaijan.