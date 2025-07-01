Netanyahu to meet with US leadership in Washington

1 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed an upcoming visit to the USA. He will travel to Washington next week.

During his visit, Netanyahu plans to hold talks with US leader Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Israeli Prime Minister will also meet with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"This comes amid the great victory we achieved during Operation Rising Lion against Iran",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the heads of the US Congress and Senate, and will also take part in meetings on security issues during his Washington visit.