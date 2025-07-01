Trump considers US strikes on Iran "incredibly successful"

1 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump called the US Air Force strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities incredibly successful. He said this while answering journalists' questions about the upcoming visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the USA.

"We'll discuss a lot of things, including our huge success in Iran. We've had incredible results, no one has had that in many, many years",

Donald Trump said.

The President believes that the term "destruction" now accurately describes the condition of the targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the USA will spend several weeks to collect all the data and conduct a full assessment of the consequences of the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.