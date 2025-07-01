Iran identifies those involved in US and Israeli attacks

1 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister, which took place on July 1, Iran's Abbas Araghchi confirmed ongoing efforts to identify those who participated in the US and Israeli attack on the country.

The statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Araghchi had strongly condemned the US and Israeli actions during the conversation. According to Araghchi, Iran is working on the issue of compensation in international organizations.

Let us remind you that Israel attacked Iran's military and nuclear facilities on the night of June 12-13, citing Tehran's alleged proximity to nuclear weapons development as justification. On the night of June 21-22, the USA launched an attack on Iran, and a few days later it became known that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.