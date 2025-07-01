Rahman Mustafayev sends note of protest to Russian Foreign Ministry

1 Jul. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan handed a note of protest to Russia in connection with the events that took place last week in Yekaterinburg. This was reported on July 1 by the head of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Ayhan Hajizade, commenting on today's summoning of the republic's ambassador Rakhman Mustafayev to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In the note verbale, a firm protest was also expressed against the use of torture and degrading treatment by Russian law enforcement agencies during the interrogation of our compatriots. It was noted that these actions of law enforcement agencies were a violation of the legal norms of the Russian Federation and internationally recognized fundamental human rights and freedoms",

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ministry expressed serious concern about the actions of law enforcement officers.

"The Russian side was demanded to conduct a thorough and objective investigation of these attacks, as well as take urgent measures to bring the perpetrators to justice based on the current legislation of the Russian Federation",

Aykhan Hajizada said.

He also said that the ambassador had informed the representatives of Russia about the measures taken in the Sputnik Azerbaijan office.

"The operational and search measures taken by the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the office are fully consistent with the legislation of our country and international obligations",

Hajizada said.