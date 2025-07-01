Russian Foreign Ministry hands note of protest to Rakhman Mustafayev

1 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin handed over a verbal note of protest "demanding the immediate release of Russian journalists" during a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Rakhman Mustafayev.

The protest concerns the detention of Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov in Baku.

Let us recall that on June 27, Russian security forces conducted an operation in Yekaterinburg as part of the investigation of a criminal case on a murder committed in 2001. The murder resulted in two fatalities.

The incident provoked a harsh reaction from Baku, with Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry calling for a thorough investigation from the Russian authorities.