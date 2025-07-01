Trump expects Netanyahu to resolve Gaza crisis

1 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In his recent remarks, US leader Donald Trump said he would be "firm" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expecting Tel Aviv to make efforts to end the conflict in Gaza. According to Trump, he expects an agreement to be reached in the coming week.

"I'm going to be very firm with him... I think we'll have a deal next week",

Donald Trump said.

The statement comes ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled visit to the USA next week for talks with Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has expanded its military operation in the Gaza Strip, with naval forces striking a number of targets in the south of the Palestinian enclave.