2 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 100 Palestinians were killed on July 1 as a result of Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera.

The network reported that Israeli forces killed 109 Palestinians, including 28 individuals who were waiting to receive food at humanitarian aid distribution points.

According to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, more than 600 people have been killed in attacks on such distribution sites since late May.

Earlier, it was reported that the Israeli Defense Forces has extended its military operation to new areas of the Gaza Strip.

But according to U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel has agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.