2 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin is in regular contact with Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, discussing issues of concern, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"At present, Investigative Committee head Bastrykin is in regular contact with the Azerbaijani prosecutor general. During these contacts, they have been discussing issues that are considered to be of concern," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Moscow has never threatened Baku.