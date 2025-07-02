Russian Foreign Minister to attend BRICS Summit in Brazil

2 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the BRICS summit, which will start at the end of this week in Brazil. This was announced by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry on July 2.

"On July 6-7, the Russian Foreign Minister will take part in the 17th BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil",

Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, the summit will consider the results of BRICS activities since the beginning of this year in three main areas of cooperation. In addition to this, current issues on the international and regional agenda will be discussed.

It was previously reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would take part in the summit via video link.