Armenia temporarily bans import of Russian ice-cream bars

3 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has temporarily banned the import of a batch of ice-cream manufactured by Russia's trademark Korovka, the Armenian government inspection agency for food product safety said.

The import into Armenia of a batch of ice-cream bars manufactured on March 7, 2025, was banned starting from July 2, 2025.

This batch did not meet the standards established by the technical regulations of the Customs Union for intestinal bacteria content, and therefore an order was issued to ban its sale, recall it from the market and destroy or dispose of it, it said.

"The decision was made based on a food safety risk assessment. The ban applies to batches imported after July 2, 2025. The restriction does not apply to products imported before this date," the inspection agency said.