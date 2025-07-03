3 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran doesn’t seek confrontation with any country in the world.

"Iran is brimming with beauty. In every corner, friendship abounds. We have always sought to build bridges with nations, not walls," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that Tehran does not want war, but is ready to stand up for itself if necessary.

"We are advocates of peace, enemies of war, and yet resolute in defending the borders, security and people of Iran," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the U.S. attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.