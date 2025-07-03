Consular access granted to Russians detained in Azerbaijan - Russian Foreign Ministry

3 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Consular access has been granted to 13 Russian nationals detained in Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Access to 13 Russian citizens detained in Azerbaijan for consular employees has been granted," Maria Zakharova said.

On June 27, the Safarov brothers died during their arrest in Yekaterinburg; on July 1, they were buried in Azerbaijan. Against this backdrop, several Russian citizens were detained in Baku.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized the importance of friendly relations between Moscow and Baku. Today, Maria Zakharova once again reminded that the relations between the two countries are of a strategic alliance nature, but there are forces that do not like this.