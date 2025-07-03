US appoints new Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Azerbaijan

3 Jul. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US Embassy in Baku announced the appointment of a new US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Azerbaijan.

According to the diplomatic mission, Amy Carlon has taken up this position. The press service noted that the diplomat had arrived in Baku earlier this week.

It is emphasized that Carlon assumed her duties as Deputy head of mission at the US Embassy in Baku on June 23 of this year.

It should be added that she is a member of the US State Department's Senior Foreign Service. In addition, Carlon served in Austria, Russia, and Indonesia.