Putin and Trump hold sixth phone talk this year

4 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a new phone conversation on July 3 - the sixth since the start of the year.

The telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump lasted almost an hour, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said. According to him, the leaders discussed, in particular, the settlement in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

The Russian President in a conversation with Trump stressed that Moscow would seek to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and would not give up on its goals. Putin noted Moscow's readiness to continue the negotiation process with Kiev.

Ushakov noted that the topic of halted weapons supplies by the U.S. to Ukraine was not covered.

Negotiations in Istanbul will remain bilateral between Russia and Ukraine, "the contents of a possible third round was not discussed," Ushakov said. But the dates of the third round of negotiations in Istanbul were not discussed in the conversation, he added.

The presidents also raised the issue of Syria and discussed the situation in Iran and the Middle East in general. The Russian leader stressed the importance of resolving the Middle East through political and diplomatic means.

The heads of state discussed exchanging films promoting traditional values close to Russia and the U.S. presidential administration.

In the phone conversation, the presidents did not discuss a personal meeting, but "this idea is in the air," Ushakov said.

According to the aide, the Presidents of Russia and the U.S. have agreed to keep in touch and can call each other promptly.

"The presidents will continue their communication, there is such an agreement. Moreover, any of the leaders can pick up the phone literally during the day, if necessary, and we, as their assistants, will arrange a telephone contact," Ushakov said.

Trump also briefed Putin about a successful passage in the U.S. Congress of the administration's flagship bill on the tax and migration reform.

Vladimir Putin has congratulated Trump on Independence Day, celebrated on July 4, and reminded him of Russia's contribution to American independence, and the alliance between Moscow and Washington. The head of state noted that Russia played an important role in the formation of American statehood.