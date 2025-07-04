Tehran intends to continue cooperation with IAEA

4 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran remains committed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency even as it is suspending its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

According to Iran will continue to engage with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

He noted that Iran's cooperation with the IAEA will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law that suspends cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA.