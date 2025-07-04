Witkoff suggests lifting energy sanctions against Russia

4 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that it is necessary to lift energy sanctions on Russia, Politico reported, citing its sources.

Not everyone in the U.S. administration shares Witkoff’s viewpoint, according to the publication. In particular, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum would rather displace Moscow to make room for more U.S. imports.

"That debate is also firing up the administration," the newspaper said.

U.S. President Donald Trump described his two hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May as "excellent," saying Moscow wants to conduct "largescale" trade with the U.S. after the Ukrainian conflict ends.