Russian tourist flow to UAE, Egypt may decline in 2025

4 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The flow of Russian tourists traveling to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may decrease by less than 1% in 2025 compared to the previous year, despite the conflict in the Middle East, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze said.

"Yes, there was a one-week sales slump, up to 40% for some companies, but recovery has already begun. And, knowing the behavior of our tourists, if no major incidents occur, by year-end the decrease may be less than 1%," Lomidze said.

In 2024, nearly 2 mln Russian tourists visited the United Arab Emirates, while 1.48 ln traveled to Egypt.