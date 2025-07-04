Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian meet in Khankendi

4 Jul. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran, Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian, have started in Khankendi.

It should be noted that Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th ECO summit.

The meeting follows Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian's telephone conversation in late June. The leader of Azerbaijan congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the end of the Iran-Israel conflict and the achievement of a ceasefire, noting that peace and security are the most important conditions for stability in the region. Ilham Aliyev also expressed condolences over the victims of the conflict.