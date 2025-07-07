Turkey records more than 700 fires in 10 days

7 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey has recorded 761 fires over the last 10 days, around a quarter of all blazes this year, government figures showed.

As of July 6, all of them have been extinguished or brought under control, the Turkish Communications Directorate reported.

These included 20 major fires in the provinces of Izmir, Sakarya, Hatay, Bilecik, Manisa, Istanbul and Bursa.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least 228 homes have been severely damages in the fires in Izmir alone, where the full extent of the damage is still being determined.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in other parts of the country in recent days.

Turkey has 27 firefighting planes and 105 firefighting helicopters at its disposal, according to official figures.