Lavrov and Araghchi discuss Middle East developments

7 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, condemned the unprovoked military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory, describing them as violations of the UN Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release following the ministers’ talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its condemnation of the unprovoked military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory, carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law, including the bombing of the country’s nuclear energy infrastructure facilities under IAEA guarantees," the statement reads.

The importance of resolving the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was also emphasized.