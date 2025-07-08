Azerbaijan outlines plans for interaction with Pakistani MPs

8 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with the parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani Parliament reported.

At the meeting it was emphasized that strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are built on the principles of friendship and brotherhood. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the visit was another manifestation of the high level of relations between the two countries, AzerTAc reported.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament said President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to strengthening relations between the countries.

Speaking about inter-parliamentary ties, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the parliaments of both countries successfully operate mutual friendship groups, and today very good relations have been established between their legislative bodies. It was noted that the established format of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye is one of the achievements of the strategic allies.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq thanked Azerbaijan for showing solidarity with Pakistan in the conflict with India. According to him, strengthening ties between the geographical locations of our countries is of great importance for the future.

In the course of the talk, the Speaker of the National Assembly shared his views on the prospects of development of inter-parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, exchange of mutual experience, provided information on the structure and principles of work of the Pakistani parliament.