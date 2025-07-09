9 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Resort cities of Krasnodar Krai have received over 6.5 mln tourists since the beginning of 2025. The flow of vacationers remained at last year’s level, despite the fuel oil spill and related restrictions, the press service of the regional administration reports.

“Since the beginning of 2025, resorts of Krasnodar Krai have welcomed over 6.5 mln guests. Despite the restrictions related to the elimination of the consequences of the emergency in the Kerch Strait, the flow of tourists to Kuban remains at last year’s level,”

- the administration of Krasnodar Krai informed.