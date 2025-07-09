Gelendzhik airport to be reopened in the near future

9 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The airport in Gelendzhik will resume its operations in the near future. The head of Kuban called the decision to open the air harbor important.

The Gelendzhik airport will resume its operations in the near future, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Transport reports.

According to the ministry, the operation of the air harbor was suspended in 2022 for safety reasons. The airport will be reopened for domestic flights.

Employees of the Federal Air Transport Agency and the State Corporation for Air Traffic Management confirmed the safety of flights at the airport of the Krasnodar Territory’s resort.